MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Grand Jury recently released three indictments and eight accusations on drug-related cases.
Neither an indictment nor an accusation is a conviction. All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.
The indictment allows the cases to proceed in the county's Superior Court system. All details of the following cases are from indictment documents filed with the Colquitt County Clerk of Court’s Office.
Nathan Keith McClelland, 34, was indicted on three charges during the Grand Jury’s session.
On approximately June 27, 2022, McClelland was accused of unlawfully possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, which is a schedule two controlled substance. He was also allegedly found in possession of a Smith & Wesson Shield 9-millimeter firearm during the commission of the previous crime.
He was previously convicted on April 4, 2016, of the possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute offense and was therefore unable to legally possess a firearm.
McClelland's charges include possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during a crime.
Other drug-related indictments:
• George Willis Price; trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects and obstruction of an officer.
• Clyde Doyle Hamby; possession of methamphetamine.
Simultaneously, the Colquitt County District Attorney’s Office released accusations in the following cases. An accusation fills the same role as an indictment but can be filed by the DA’s office without presenting it to the grand jury.
• Michael Tyrone Johnson; possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by receiving stolen property.
• Daniel Cory Wilson; possession of a controlled substance.
• Monrico Typez Robinson; possession of cocaine, driving while license suspended and open container. Robinson was also accused of having no proof of insurance, driving on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and tag light violation.
• Nallely Aguilar; possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.
• Jasper Leggett Jr., also known as Dramourno Jones; possession of cocaine.
• Qunika Shaquell Field; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule two controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of tools for the commission of the crime. Court documents say Field was accused of possessing a SCCY CPX-1 9-millimeter handgun and drug-related tools.
• Damien Enoch; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, illegal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Marquise Perez Knight; possession of a schedule two controlled substance, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of tools for the commission of the crime. Knight was also charged with simple battery, battery-family violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
