MOULTRIE, Ga. — Among multiple indictments and accusations released Feb. 2 are a wide assortment of drug cases.
In an indictment, a grand jury of local residents agrees there is enough evidence to justify prosecution of a defendant for a crime. Many felony crimes cannot move forward without an indictment, but some can, if they fit into specific rules. In those cases, the District Attorney’s Office can file an accusation instead of seeking an indictment.
Several accusations were released at the same time as the indictments.
Drug indictments
• Joseph Lynn Gay, trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine, possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin), speeding and failure to carry a license.
• Melissa Ann Holt, trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin), possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Milton Ford, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, obstruction of an officer and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
• Daniel Martin Roton, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (amphetamine), crossing the guard lines with drugs and five counts possession of prohibited items by an inmate.
• Francisco Sandoval, possession of meth.
• Shedrick Dewayne Knighton, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of drug-related objects and disregarding traffic control device.
• Tafarrian Demetrius Bailey, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and obstruction of an officer.
• Jamarius Zyquan Walker, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (two counts), failure to stop at a stop sign (two counts), reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, duty upon striking unattended vehicle and operating a vehicle without insurance.
Drug accusations
• Heath Engle, possession of meth and failure to wear a seat safety belt.
• Brian K. Hall, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (Oxycodone), drugs not in original container and failure to maintain lane.
• Adrian Seth Alford (also known as Wax), possession of meth.
• William Harstfield, possession of meth and possession of drug-related objects.
• Craig Shane Cobb, possession of meth and failure to maintain lane.
• Anthony Rhodes (AKA Tony Rhodes), possession of meth, possession of drug-related objects, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license suspended, failure to stop at stop sign and obstruction of an officer.
• Randy Scott Jenkins, possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, tampering with evidence and driving while license suspended.
• Calvin Cornell Newkirk, possession of cocaine, tag light violation and driving without a license.
• Christopher Tucker, possession of cocaine, possession of drug-related objects and tampering with evidence.
Other indictments
• Kyle Yarborough, rape, aggravated assault and battery.
• Lucino Lopez, child molestation and statutory rape.
• Jason Landon Smith, escape.
• Jimmy Wayne Tucker, possession of firearm by convicted felon and making a false statement.
• Monica Evita Edwards, making a false statement.
• Clark Randall Stripling, possession of firearm by convicted felon, hunting without permission, hunting over a baited area, hunting without big game license and hunting without a valid license.
Other accusation
• Joseph Michael Hay, hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
