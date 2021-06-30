MOULTRIE, Ga. — Fifteen indictments and one accusation were handed down this past week in Colquitt County in connection with robbery, burglary and theft cases.

An indictment is a decision by the Colquitt County Grand Jury that the prosecution has enough evidence to take the case to the Superior Court. An accusation is a similar decision by the District Attorney's Office that is available in cases that meet certain criteria.

Neither an indictment nor an accusation is a conviction. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty. 

Indictments

Rebecca Parramore; armed robbery, two counts of home invasion and aggravated assault.

Curtis Edward Robinson; armed robbery, two counts of home invasion and aggravated assault.

John George Pendleton; armed robbery, two counts of home invasion and aggravated assault.

Michael Lee Benson; armed robbery, two counts of home invasion and aggravated assault.

Joshua Ryan Martin; burglary in the second degree and theft by taking. 

Nigel Nykavien Hillie; armed robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, aggravated assault, discharge of gun near highway or street and possession of firearm by convicted felon. 

Rakeem Ramon Hightower and Leshawn Raquan Lee; armed robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, aggravated assault and discharge of gun near highway or street. Hightower was also indicted on possession of firearm by convicted felon. 

Anterrio Temetrius Merritt; armed robbery, three counts of possession of firearm during commission of a felony, theft by taking and possession of firearm by convicted felon. 

Jason Eugene McClelland; theft by receiving stolen property. 

Clyde Doyle Hamby; theft by receiving stolen property. 

Donnie Wayne Crum, Jr.; theft by receiving stolen property. 

Brittany Lee Whitaker; theft by receiving stolen property. 

Ashley Claire Boyd; aggravated assault, aggravated battery, burglary in the first degree and criminal damage to property in the second degree. 

Joel Gonzalez; robbery by sudden snatching and interference with government property. 

Accusation

Vera Elizabeth Morris; identity fraud, theft by receiving stolen property and four counts of financial transaction card fraud. 

Other charges

Thomas Lee Tyler; indictment; tampering with the operation of an electronic monitoring device.

Tonya Weldon; accusation; false swearing. 

Latoye Anderson; accusation; two counts of terroristic threats. 

