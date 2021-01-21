MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Branch NAACP hosted a series of service projects over the MLK weekend to commemorate the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
A canned food drive was held at Piggy Wiggly and Save-A-Lot Grocery Center. The local branch collected approximately 1,000 pounds of food and took up almost $400 in donations.
On Monday, members of the local NAACP packed and distributing personal protective equipment items along with information related to Covid-19. In the midst of Covid-19 the organization chose to place a greater focus on serving the community, an NAACP spokesperson said.
