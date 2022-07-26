MOULTRIE, Ga. — NAMIWalks Your Way Moultrie will return to an in-person festival this fall following two years of alternate celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NAMI Moultrie, the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, encourages community members to mark their calendars for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
NAMIWalks Your Way is an annual fundraising and awareness event presented in multiple locations around the country by NAMI. The local festival celebrates new partnerships and advances in services and resources in Colquitt County.
Every year, NAMIWalks Your Way raises funds for NAMI’s free, top-rated programs, amplifies awareness to eliminate stigma, and strengthens the ever-growing community of mental health advocates.
“This year promises to be a banner year for the hundreds who turn out to help us move closer to our goal of Mental Health for All,” according to co-chairs Lynn Wilson and Todd Lynch of NAMI Moultrie.
To join NAMIWalks Your Way, visit namiwalks.org/namimoultrie. There is no registration fee, but fundraising is encouraged. Participants raising at least $100 receive an event T-shirt. One hundred percent of funds raised support NAMI Georgia’s and NAMI Moultrie’s free local mental health programs, resources and services.
NAMI Moultrie is part of the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMIWalks Your Way, a Top 30 Peer to Peer Fundraising Event, is a national mental health event series with walks taking place in more than 120 locations.
For local information, visit https://namimoultrie.org.
