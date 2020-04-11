MOULTRIE, Ga. — NAMI Moultrie and Heritage Church teamed up recently to fulfill a needs request from Colquitt County’s Georgia Pines Clinic.
Georgia Pines is the Community Service Board that serves Colquitt County residents who live with conditions related to mental health and developmental disabilities. Some clients receiving treatment at the clinic are homeless and are in need of essential supplies to make their lives more bearable, according to a press release from NAMI Moultrie.
Representing both NAMI Moultrie and Heritage Church, Carol Poole spearheaded the project to assemble backpacks filled with supplies. Poole and her co-chair, her son, Josh Poole, stuffed 25 backpacks with more than 50 items each. They were delivered to the Georgia Pines Clinic on North Main Street for distribution.
This is the second set of 25 backpacks donated to the clinic.
From left are NAMI Moultrie and Heritage Church volunteers Josh and Carol Poole with Georgia Pines employees Valeria Johnson, April Cooper and Kanecia Thomas.
