MOULTRIE, Ga. — NAMI Moultrie and Heritage Church Storehouse are continuing their partnership to fulfill a request from Colquitt County’s Georgia Pines Clinic.
Georgia Pines is the Community Service Board that serves Colquitt County clients who live with conditions related to mental health and developmental disabilities.
Some clients receiving treatment at the clinic are homeless and are in need of essential supplies to make their lives more bearable, according to NAMI spokeswoman Lynn Wilson. Winter weather and the holiday season intensify the difficulty of having no home.
NAMI Moultrie Leadership Committee Member Carol Poole spearheads the initiative to assemble backpacks filled with supplies, Wilson said. Assisted by her son and co-chair, Josh Poole, 15 backpacks were stuffed with more than 100 items each and were delivered to the Georgia Pines Clinic on North Main Street for distribution. This is the third set of backpacks donated to the clinic.
