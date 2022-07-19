MOULTRIE, Ga. – The National Alliance on Mental Health of Moultrie discussed the new Georgia Mental Health Parity Act with local members, volunteers and mental health representatives during Monday night’s Community Conversation.
The Georgia Mental Health Parity Act, also called House Bill 1013, was passed by the Georgia General Assembly on April 4, 2022.
“It is known historically for being the largest reform mental health bill and for it to pass on both sides [with] all positive votes,” Kim Jones, the executive director of NAMI Georgia said during the meeting. “It's just amazing.”
She explained that state Rep. Kevin Tanner of District 9 allowed each community to give input on the bill. The input allowed NAMI Georgia to work on one of its strategic plan goals which was to “revolutionize” the way legislators think about mental health.
“We as advocates didn't say we loved the whole bill. We simply loved it enough that it would do something good for the state of Georgia and change it,” Jones added.
One importance of the bill was parity. Parity means insurers cannot discriminate against their customers based on their diagnoses.
Jones said that parity requires insurance companies to treat mental health the same way as physical health.
“What we pay to care for mental health is really important to make sure that we have the workforce, so that was the other reason we wanted to start with parity,” she said. “When we hear about why [facilities] do not take care of people in mental health, it's because they don't get paid to take care of people, and that's what parity changes.”
Two specific conditions of the parity act that caused pushback from the Senate to the House were the generally accepted standards of care and medical necessities.
Health care professionals now choose the generally accepted standards of care and medical necessities, not the insurance companies.
The bill also sets a minimum medical loss ratio of 85% to care management organizations such as Amerigroup, CareSource, WellCare and Peach State.
“The state of Georgia has massive contracts with the [care management organizations] to do services for people on Medicaid, mainly children and mothers on Medicaid,” Jones said. “The federal law required them to spend 85% of whatever the state of Georgia gave them on care and services to the people that they serve.”
She said when they conducted research for the fiscal year 2019, the organizations spent 83%.
The two percent of unspent funds might not initially seem like a significant loss, but it represented between $250 million to $500 million, according to Jones.
“What we were able to do was to put that money back into the system and force the CMOs to spend that money on services for the people we saw, which hopefully, mostly are in rural areas,” she said.
If the CMOS does not meet the minimum 85%, they must pay the state the difference between what they spent and the requirement.
The act also focuses on the mental health workforce and system development.
According to the presentation, in January 2022, a lobbyist stated, “Georgia’s mental health workforce shortage has at its root the failure of Georgia to adequately invest in mental health delivery.”
With the passing of HB 1013, it adds primary care and psychiatry programs to existing service cancelable loan programs for students agreeing to work in underserved communities.
It also adds new serviceable cancelable loans for residents enrolled in training programs or courses of study to become mental health and substance use professionals such as psychiatrists, psychologists, counselors, social workers, marriage and family therapists and clinical nurse specialists.
The act established the Behavioral Health Care Workforce Database. It requires professional licensing boards to collect minimum data sets from licensees.
Peace officers are now authorized to take individuals for emergency evaluations if they are in a mental health crisis and if the officer consults with a physician about the transport.
A Multi-Agency Treatment for Children (MATCH) was re-established.
Jones explained, “MATCH is for when you have a child who is really struggling, and they can't seem to find a fit within the system. All the system [or] agency heads, maybe not the commissioners themselves but somebody who has authority to make decisions, come together to figure out what needs to be done to help that child and get [them] the care that [they] need.”
She said they are working on creating a statewide system to share data for the children’s protection while they are between agencies.
They also created a Unified Medicaid Formula that prevents people from restarting their care when they switch to a different CMO.
“This will have a unified formulary across the board so people can switch and still be able to be successful in their care. People don't have to go through the five different failure systems,” Jones added. “They don't have to start all over trying different medications.”
Jones said legislators passed 13 other bills regarding mental health in the past year.
Some of those bills include the following:
• Psychiatric Advance Directive (House Bill 752)
• Prior Authorization for Chronic Health Condition (Senate Bill 341)
• Integrated Care (House Bill 132)
• Surprise Billing Protection (Senate Bill 566)
• Increasing Availability of Psychiatric Beds (Senate Bill 610)
Miriam Goodfriend, the advocacy coordinator of NAMI Georgia, briefly spoke about how grassroots advocacy helps break the stigma of mental health.
“If we're providers or consumers in the mental health system, we understand it much more than somebody who just hasn't interacted with it as much. It's incredibly important,” Goodfriend explained. “What I love about grassroots advocacy is the healthy feedback loop that democracy, in my opinion, requires.”
The Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission’s term is extended until June 30, 2025. They accepted new duties such as assisting communities in keeping people with mental illnesses out of jails and detention facilities, creating community supervision strategies and coordinating care for pediatric patients with high care and service utilization.
Please contact President Lynn Wilson for more information about NAMI Moultrie at lynnbw45@gmail.com or 229-891-1725.
