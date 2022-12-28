MOULTRIE, Ga. — NAMI Moultrie — the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness — helped other organizations during the Christmas season.
The chapter prides itself on being an involved community partner, according to Lynn Wilson. It offers community service opportunities for individuals in recovery from mental health or substance use disorder.
Members had a ball helping the Moultrie Police Department play Santa with its Cram the Cruiser campaign. From left are Joseph Benson and Lynn Wilson with NAMI Moultrie and Sgt. Dave Underwood with MPD.
Investigator Chris Robinson with the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office asked for toys for boys as part of the CCSO’s Jingle Ball Drive. NAMI Moultrie was happy to oblige. With Robinson, left, is NAMI Moultrie’s Lynn Wilson.
NAMI Moultrie was also happy to support the Humane Society of Moultrie and Colquitt County. NAMI Leadership Committee Member Angela Castellow delivered the supplies with a little help from grandchildren Lina Rose, Sonny, and Tripp.
