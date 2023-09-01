MOULTRIE — 2023 is the “Year of the Peer” in Georgia and NAMI Moultrie wants to honor, celebrate, and share a little bit of fun with those who face mental health and substance abuse challenges daily, and their loved ones.
People are speaking more openly about their mental health conditions than ever before, the local NAMI chapter said in a press release, and the need for mental health services is on the rise.
"It’s also a new day for NAMIWalks, the annual fundraising and awareness event presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, known locally as NAMI Moultrie," the chapter said. "We are celebrating in person this year with a festival event on the Courthouse Square during October’s Second Saturday Event. We want to celebrate and strengthen partnerships and advances in services and resources in Colquitt County."
Community members are encouraged to mark their calendars for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.
Every year, NAMIWalks raises funds for NAMI’s free, top-rated programs, amplifies awareness to eliminate stigma, and strengthens the ever-growing community of mental health advocates.
“Facing mental health challenges does not automatically disqualify a peer (or their loved ones) from having some fun. We hope to show that this community supports Mental Health for All, as well as fun, love, and acceptance for all,” according to NAMI Moultrie Chairman Todd Lynch.
To join a NAMIWalks Team, or create your own, visit namiwalks.org/namimoultrie. There is no registration fee, but fundraising is encouraged. Participants raising at least $100 receive an event T-shirt. One hundred percent of the funds raised support NAMI Georgia’s and NAMI Moultrie’s free local mental health programs, resources, and services.
NAMI Moultrie is part of the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMIWalks Your Way, a Top 30 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Event, is a national mental health event series with walks taking place in more than 120 locations. The Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum awarded NAMI the Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Organization of the Year award in 2022.
For local information, to participate in the event, or to join NAMI Moultrie, visit https://namimoultrie.org.
