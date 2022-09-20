MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Moultrie chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is preparing to host its largest fundraising and mental health awareness effort of the year: NAMI Walks Your Way, Moultrie.
NAMI Walks is a national event and each state chooses what month it will host its walks. In Georgia, it's October, according to NAMI Moultrie Vice President Todd Lynch.
He hopes attendance at the annual event will continue to grow back to pre-pandemic levels.
This year's event will take place at the Colquitt County Courthouse Square from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m on Oct. 1. It is free to the public.
“We want to encourage everyone to come out, join us and have a good time. 2022 is the year for mental health in Georgia,” Lynch said in a phone interview Monday.
Mental health has taken several strides this year including the Georgia General Assembly unanimously passing the Georgia Mental Health Parity Act, also called House Bill 1013, in April and the July launch of the new 988 national suicide prevention and mental health phone line.
“We really want to celebrate that this year, not only with those that we directly work for, [such as] those who are facing mental health challenges and their families, but for everyone in the community because mental health affects everyone,” he added.
There will be local mental health representatives, resources and church groups available around the Courthouse Square to spread awareness and provide entertainment.
At 10 a.m., NAMI Moultrie will be honoring Kevin Hines as this year's Honorary Walk Chair during the opening ceremony.
“Mr. Hines is a nationally renowned speaker and filmmaker," Lynch said. "He is one of 39 people who have survived a suicide attempt by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. He has now dedicated his life and efforts to speaking about suicide prevention and awareness and sharing his amazing story throughout the country, as well as through his movie, 'The Ripple Effect.'”
Community members can personally speak with Hines at his booth where he will be having a book signing.
The walk will start shortly after the opening ceremony and more activities will resume after the walk. Everyone is welcome to participate in the walk, but if you would like to sign up as a team, you must register at www.namiwalks.org/namimoultrie.
During the festivities, NAMI Moultrie will be accepting donations to help fund its free local mental health programs, resources and services. Participating in the various fundraisers or making a donation is not required but appreciated.
Lynch mentioned there will be free water courtesy of a donation from Publix and snacks available for attendees.
One of the fundraiser events is a cake auction.
“Various representatives from the community in different organizations will make [and donate] large cakes, beautiful cakes and then we auction them off as part of the fundraiser,” Lynch explained. “Last year, we had one cake that went for over $700. It’s really fun to watch the auction because we have a professional auctioneer come in and do the actual auction itself. There's a lot of really dedicated community members who get real competitive in the event.”
For more information about NAMI Moultrie, please refer to www.namimoultrie.org. To donate or register for the NAMI Walk, please refer to www.namiwalks.org/namimoultrie.
