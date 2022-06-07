VALDOSTA, Ga. — Students pursuing a career in social work at Valdosta State University wanted to learn more about NAMI. Dr. Diane Holliman contacted Lynn Wilson, NAMI Moultrie president, who spoke to the class about the grassroots organization and provided resources for students.
In addition, Katie Garn, business development representative for Greenleaf Hospital in Valdosta, introduced students to Greenleaf’s services.
Students voiced significant interest concerning the need for a NAMI affiliate in Valdosta and asked how to start the process, Wilson said.
