FITZGERALD, Ga. — Diane Orange, project manager for Shapiro Metals in Fitzgerald, contacted NAMI and requested a presentation for their staff about mental health. NAMI Moultrie VP Todd Lynch answered the call and spoke to all staff members about the importance of taking care of their mental health. Anxiety and depression are of special concern after the prolonged stress of the pandemic and lifestyle changes it brought about, compounded by grief over the loss of friends and family, according to NAMI Moultrie.
NAMI Moultrie speaks to Fitzgerald business about mental health
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire damages Dalton's restaurant
- Church plans middle school in Norman Park
- CORRECTION: Moultrie man pleads guilty in meth trafficking case
- Resident criticizes sheriff's office investigation; sheriff fires back
- Crime reports for June 7, 2022
- School district offers English language classes to parents
- Fire ravages abandoned house
- Restaurant owners accused of buying deer
- Crime reports for June 10, 2022
- Crime reports for June 6, 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.