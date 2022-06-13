Shapiro Metals

FITZGERALD, Ga. — Diane Orange, project manager for Shapiro Metals in Fitzgerald, contacted NAMI and requested a presentation for their staff about mental health. NAMI Moultrie VP Todd Lynch answered the call and spoke to all staff members about the importance of taking care of their mental health. Anxiety and depression are of special concern after the prolonged stress of the pandemic and lifestyle changes it brought about, compounded by grief over the loss of friends and family, according to NAMI Moultrie.

