MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness hosted its annual NAMIWalk fundraiser Saturday on the Courthouse Square, in conjunction with downtown's Second Saturday event.
Lynn Wilson, director of NAMI Moultrie, said turnout was very good, possibly because so many people have been shut in for the pandemic.
Several local agencies set up booths to interact with the public attending the event, and other stations offered fun ways to pass the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.