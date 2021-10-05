MOULTRIE, Ga. — This weekend, the National Alliance on Mental Illness will return to its traditional NAMI Walk fundraiser downtown.
In 2019, a tropical storm moved the walk inside. In 2020 NAMI administration decided not to hold the walk at all due to the COVID pandemic. Now, the annual fundraiser will return to its roots on Saturday, Oct. 9.
“This year we are bringing back our traditional walk on the courthouse square,” said Lynn Wilson, director of NAMI Moultrie.
The NAMI Walk fundraiser is a community effort to not only raise funds and awareness for mental health, but to get families involved, Wilson said.
“Our main focus is to create fun for families outside,” she said. “It isn’t a long walk at all and if anybody gets tired, they can just walk back.”
Along with the walk, the city’s Second Saturday and the 100-mile Peanut Pickin’ Yard Sale will be held.
“There’s going to be so much to bring not only our community together, but those communities around us,” Wilson said.
The walk event begins at 9 a.m. in the courthouse amphitheater with DJ Oby Graham and other entertainment before the opening ceremonies at 10 a.m.
Wilson herself will be opening the program followed by the presentation of the colors by the Colquitt County High School ROTC Color Guard, Pledge of Allegiance by Geoff Martin of the American Legion and the “Star Spangled Banner” sung by Staci DeRosso. Mayor Bill McIntosh and Colquitt County Administrator Denver Braswell will speak along with Anna Ford, director of business development of Turning Point Hospital.
“We have been so honored to have so many people throughout the city and county come out to support the event,” Wilson said.
Warm-up for the walk will begin after the opening ceremonies and the walk will begin on the courthouse square around 11 a.m. and is planned to last around 30 minutes.
“It’s not a long walk at all,” Wilson said. “But it’s more about getting families together and raising awareness for the people who are dealing with mental illness.”
After the walk, door prizes will be provided by the Junior Women’s Club and a cake auction by the Moultrie Federated Guild will take place. Other entertainment will continue throughout the event until closing ceremonies at 1 p.m.
“There are so many people to thank for helping put this together that I can never say enough. We are excited to bring this back to the people of Moultrie,” Wilson said.
Registration for the Walk can be done in person on Saturday or on the NAMI Moultrie Facebook page.
