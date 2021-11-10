MOULTRIE, Ga. — Nancy Horne was recognized Nov. 6 at the Veterans Breakfast held at the Charlie Gray Jr. High School.
Horne was presented an award for volunteering her loyal and dedicated services as treasurer of the South Georgia Veterans Activity Bus Committee.
She was one of the original committee members working side by side with Holt Holland in getting the veteran bus ministry set up to transport patients to Lake City Veterans Medical Center in Lake City, Florida, in 1988. The Veterans Express Bus leaves Walmart parking lot at 7 a.m. every Thursday, except holidays,transporting patients from Moultrie, Coolidge, Thomasville, Boston, Quitman, and Valdosta to the Veterans Medical Center.
