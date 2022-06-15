A full-scale model of the CAPSTONE spacecraft was placed in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on Monday. The craft is a project of NASA’s Small Spacecraft Technology Program, which is managed by Moultrie native Roger Hunter. The spacecraft’s launch was recently postponed until June 25, according to Space.com. That article and one at NASA.gov describe the mission of CAPSTONE, which will verify the energy required to maintain orbit around the moon. Its information will be used in the space agency’s Artemis program, intended to return astronauts to the lunar surface.