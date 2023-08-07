MOULTRIE — Is COVID-19 now a seasonal illness? Colquitt Regional Medical Center has seen a small uptick in cases as national COVID-19 hospitalizations have surged, according to local medical officials.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data released Aug. 3 showed COVID-related hospitalizations nationally increased about 12% from the previous week. Colquitt County was one out of 17 counties that was affected at a “medium” rate, meaning between 10 and 19.9 people were hospitalized with the virus for every 100,000 residents.
Although the data was posted Aug. 3, it was collected the week of July 22.
Approximately five new patients were admitted into the hospital due to COVID-19 that week, the data showed. Those five admissions marked a 66.7% increase from the prior week.
“In terms of the previous numbers, these numbers while it’s going up when you look at the data, it’s such a fraction of the number of cases we’ve had in the last couple of years. It’s just a little blip when you look at the big spikes that have happened in the past,” Dr. Joseph Beavers, the co-director of Colquitt Regional Medical Center’s health group, said in a phone interview Friday.
On Friday afternoon, Colquitt Regional had only one patient still in the hospital due to COVID-19, which is lower than the national average, but Beavers expects the number to rise within the next few weeks.
“It’s a pattern that you see very often. They don’t always spike in all places at once,” he said. “The last few months we’ve averaged one to two admissions per week for COVID. The most we’ve had at any point in the last couple months at any time in the hospital was four at one time. That is a stark contrast to back in the beginning of the pandemic.”
One theory for the uptick is the increase in travel across the nation during the summer.
Beavers said travelers could have visited an area where cases were higher and have been exposed to the disease without their knowledge, then began having symptoms or feeling ill once they returned home.
Another general theory is that COVID-19 will be a more seasonal illness like influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial viral infections (RSV) already are.
Beavers urged residents to practice washing their hands, reduce their risk of exposure if they know someone is positive for COVID-19 and to get the vaccine or the booster shot.
He believes that a decline in immunity might have contributed to the spike.
“I think that’s something that may be contributing to the numbers here also,” he said. “Only time will tell exactly what this spike was caused by. It may be because we all have some waning immunity.
“We got it, we were immune for a while and now we’re not as immune. It may be just some combination of all those things causing this little bit of a blip,” he explained.
Residents who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms should either get tested at a physician’s office or the hospital or take an at-home test.
“Over the last year, we’ve seen a lot less serious disease. Some people need to be hospitalized and most of them are older or more compromised [patients]. It’s not as severe as it was during the pandemic. If you have COVID, you probably will do just fine and not have to be hospitalized. These cases are more mild,” he explained.
