MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Countians will join in the annual observance of the National Day of Prayer May 6.
The event will be held noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at the Lewis Hill Amphitheatre on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square.
This year's theme comes from 2 Corinthians 3:17, which says, "Now the Lord is the Spirit and where the Spirit of the Lord is there is liberty."
The local event is sponsored by the Colquitt County Baptist Association.
“On that day we want to encourage our community to join together in praying for our nation and for our community,” the association said in a Facebook post. “We have invited local leaders to share something that they are thankful for in regard to their area of concern as well as to share some specific needs that we as a community can pray for. After each leader shares, a local pastor will lead those gathered in praying for the concerns mentioned. This is an important time in the life of our nation and our community. We hope you can join us as we lift our prayers to the Lord.”
For more information, contact the Rev. Dion Brown at the Colquitt County Baptist Association, (229) 985-1168.
