MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Pastors Fellowship and the Colquitt County Baptist Association announced the upcoming National Day of Prayer gathering at the Lewis Hill Amphitheater on the Square at noon Thursday, May 7.
The theme for this year will be “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth.”
In cooperation with the city’s coronavirus guidelines, this will be an abbreviated time of prayer and all who attend should be prepared to maintain a physical distance of six feet from other participants. This year’s format will be creating a few circles of prayer that will be led by local pastors.
If you have any questions please call John Eubanks, 229-873-5740.
