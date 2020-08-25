Pictured from left are Jim Matney, Colquitt Regional president and CEO; Dena Zinker, MSN, RN, NE-BC, FACHE, vice president of patient services and CNO; Michael Brown, MD, pulmonologist and Colquitt Regional CMO; Howard Melton, MD, FACS, general surgeon and Hospital Authority board member; and Maureen A. Yearta, Ed.D., Hospital Authority chairman. Colquitt Regional recently celebrated its new Pathway to Excellence designation. This global credential highlights Colquitt Regional’s commitment to creating a healthy work environment where nurses feel empowered and valued.