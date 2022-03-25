MOULTRIE, Ga. — Members of John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, including Historic Preservation Committee chair Jenni Carter and Regent Jean Gay, display a certificate proclaiming that the NSDAR Historic Preservation Committee, Washington DC, has formally recognized the Thigpen Trail Monument by adding it to the organization’s Historic Sites and Properties Database.
The database recognizes and promotes an awareness of the wide array of DAR-owned and -maintained sites and properties throughout the nation. It shows photos of the monument and gives GPS coordinates for travelers wanting to visit the site, its historical significance and tourism details.
One of 33 such sites in Georgia, the monument was placed in 1932 by the John Benning Chapter with Lottie Thompson Vereen serving as regent and was rededicated in October 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.