MOULTRIE, Ga. — The National Weather Service is warning that heavy rainfall over the next few days could cause flash flooding or flooding near rivers.
The NWS hasn't issued a flood watch yet, but indicated Wednesday afternoon that it might do so as soon as Thursday.
In Moultrie, the rainfall between now and Monday is expected to be 2 to 3 inches, but localized precipitation could be heavier in some areas. Higher totals are expected farther south, especially between Interstate 10 and the Gulf Coast.
"Over the last 30 days, rainfall has been much above normal across the entire region, with some areas in the Florida Big Bend running 5-8 inches above normal," according to a statement from the NWS's Tallahassee office. "Thus, the region is vulnerable to flash flooding should heavy rainfall occur.
"Rises are expected on area rivers this weekend," the statement continued. "Vulnerable basins to heavy rainfall are: the Sopchoppy, St Marks, Aucilla, and Steinhatchee. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches in these basins would only produce minor riverine flooding. Higher amounts, in excess of 8 inches, would bring the potential for moderate riverine flooding.
"Residents living in areas vulnerable to flash flooding should consider evaluating their flood risk and be prepared to take action to protect themselves and property from flood damage," the NWS warned. "People living near small streams and area rivers should also be alert to rapid rises in water level and be prepared to take action if warnings are issued."
