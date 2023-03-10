The Double Gobble Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, based in Moultrie, received the Outstanding Chapter Award at its banquet Feb. 23. Its recognition as part of the World Slam Club honors its success raising funds for the national organization, President Keith Wisham said. Last year, the chapter was No. 2 in the nation for fundraising, he said. From left are Wisham, National Board Member Ronnie Reagin of Moultrie, NWTF’s National Director of Development Al Clark and NWTF Regional Director Tyler Briggs.