Needmore Speedway officials posted the following on raceneedmorespeedway.com:
"Needmore Speedway regrets to announce that we will be canceling the event scheduled for this weekend March 21st. Please understand that we are doing everything we can to serve our drivers and fans while at the same time adhering to CDC guidelines and request from state and federal governments to refrain from holding gatherings with over ten people. We feel that it is very important for us to do our part and practice social distancing. We certainly do not want to be that “one” event that causes a spread. The welfare and safety of our drivers, fans, and staff is the most important during this time of uncertainty. We will continue to keep you updated on our next event to be held on April 11th."
