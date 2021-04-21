MOULTRIE, Ga. — A neighbor intervening in a domestic incident was shot at but not hurt on Sunday.
A Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to the 300 of Pine Trail Road in regards to an assault in progress. The neighbor had reported seeing 24-year-old Quinton Tyrell Debruce assaulting a woman he lives with, according to Sheriff’s Office Investigator Austin Cannon.
“The witness was fishing when he saw Debruce strike the female with a closed fist near the road in the front yard of his residence,” Cannon said.
Cannon said the witness intervened in the situation and drew his firearm, aiming it at Debruce and ordering him to get on the ground. Debruce then drew his own .40 caliber handgun and aimed it at the witness.
“A stand-off occurred with both Debruce and the witness pointing their firearms at each other. Debruce then began to move towards the house,” said Cannon.
As Debruce neared the front door of the house he fired a single shot from his handgun, which did not hit the witness or the female. His handgun jammed. Deputies later determined his .40-caliber handgun was loaded with 9mm ammunition.
Cannon said the witness didn’t return fire.
“Due to him having a military background and the female had told them there were children inside the house, the witness did not fire back,” said Cannon. “Deputies arrived on scene moments after the shot was fired.”
Deputies then ordered Debruce out of the home and he complied without further incident. Investigators discovered later that Debruce’s firearm was stolen. He also had attempted to hide it by kicking a hole in the drywall and placing the gun within, according to Cannon.
Debruce was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property, simple battery and aggravated assault and has bonded out of Colquitt County Jail at the amount of $10,000.
