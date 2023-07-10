TIFTON — Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will begin offering two certificate programs aimed at addressing local workforce needs.
Beginning this Fall semester, the Certificate in Instructional Support Personnel and the Certificate in Digital Media and Professional Communication will be available for ABAC students.
The Certificate in Instructional Support Personnel is designed as a continuing education and professional development program for paraprofessionals/teacher assistants and is intended to prepare students to successfully pass the GACE exam, which is required by the Georgia Professional Standards Commission. This certificate will help meet the need for additional teacher assistants, an occupation the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects to grow by 5% nationally by 2031.
That certificate is available both as a standalone credential for those that are not already enrolled at ABAC and as a stackable credential that current ABAC students can earn in addition to their primary major degree. Students who complete the certificate can apply their completed certificate coursework toward ABAC’s Core Curriculum A.S. degree, should they wish to further advance their education.
The Certificate in Digital Media and Professional Communication aims to provide communication skills in new and existing media. The certificate is available both to current ABAC students and to those who already hold an associate degree or higher and wish to enhance their marketability and flexibility by upgrading their writing, photography, video, and related skills.
Students who complete the certificate may apply the completed certificate coursework toward ABAC’s Writing and Communication B.S. degree, if they wish to continue their studies. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects occupations in media and communication to grow by 6% nationally by 2031.
Dr. Matthew Anderson, ABAC’s Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences, added that digital media and professional communication skills are highly valuable in almost any career path.
“ABAC strives to prepare our students for life and work,” Anderson said. “These new certificate programs will help students develop and hone skills that will position them for success in the workplace and beyond.”
For more information on these certificate programs, contact the School of Arts and Sciences at https://www.abac.edu/school/school-of-arts-and-sciences/.
