MOULTRIE, Ga. – A new scholarship opportunity for Colquitt County High School agricultural students was announced Friday by a class of 1970 alumnus.
Will Burt, a CCHS agriculture mechanics teacher, introduced the scholarship sponsor Mike Gay, who is the founder and owner of Cedarmont Kids.
Gay was an active member in Future Farmers of America (FFA) at the high school and felt like his experiences built a foundation for future successes. He participated in FFA competitions and livestock shows.
He told the attending FFA students that his experience within Colquitt County and the ag program have shaped his future for the better. He returned to announce a new scholarship in honor of two former agriculture teachers who influenced his career, Richard "Dickie” Coleman and William "Bill" Yearta.
“A lot of my success – the biggest part of it – is due to things that I learned from FFA and the ag classes in Moultrie at that time,” Gay said during his speech.
One of his most memorable moments was raising a champion steer for the Colquitt Show. He also served at the FFA sentinel. In that role, he assisted the FFA president with meeting spaces, welcoming guests and visitors to meetings, and other special needs associated with conducting FFA meetings.
Gay created Cedarmont Kids, a child-oriented gospel music series, with his wife Sue in the early 1990s. The organization began producing children's gospel music and evolved into videos, worship programs, and more.
According to the website, they have sold more than 21 million units from a catalog that includes 46 audio titles, 15 video titles, and six books. They even provide their products in Spanish.
The Coleman Yearta Foundation scholarship will be awarded to a CCHS FFA senior in the amount of $1,250 each semester enrolled in college totaling $10,000. The applying student must maintain a 2.5 cumulative gpa and maintain a full-time college course load.
Gay shared some key points for students to be mindful of saying, “If you want to succeed, you can do it. It’s going to be a matter of wanting to and being willing to sacrifice things that others wouldn’t necessarily want to do. If you want to start your own operation or business, there are people in the county that will help you.”
He presented a commendation to Coleman and Yearta from the State of Georgia for their prominent contribution and work within Colquitt County.
Local officials and agriculture figures were present at the ceremony including Jody Redding, the director of the Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp; Chip Blalock, the Sunbelt Ag Expo executive director; and Chas Cannon, the Colquitt County administrator and Georgia House District 12 representative.
School Superintendent Ben Wiggins, CCHS Principal Dan Chappuis and CCSD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Marni Kirkland were the attending school officials.
Students should contact the CCHS Ag Department for more information on the scholarship’s application process.
