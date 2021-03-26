MOULTRIE, Ga. — Ryan Borger is ready to become Colquitt County High School’s next band director.
While Borger’s contract was approved at the Feb. 22 CCBE meeting, he didn’t have a chance to meet with the board until its most recent meeting on March 22.
Colquitt County High School Principal Jamie Dixon introduced the board to Borger stating, “I have worked with him for over ten years. His work with kids shows his fortitude and commitment to their education.”
Borger stated during the introduction that he has already met with some students in the program and he is impressed with the talent that already exists.
“I hope to bring fun to the program and I want the students to be good. I like to tell the kids that it’s ‘fun to be good,’” stated Borger in his introduction speech.
Borger will take over the position July 1. He said he plans to move from Fulton County the week of June 11.
Borger is originally from Elkhart, Indiana, and stated that when he came to visit Colquitt County, “it reminded him of going home.”
He received a Bachelor’s in Musical Education from Bowling Green State University studying under esteemed Band Director Kelley Buch. He began his career in Kettering, Ohio, as an assistant band director.
He stayed there for six years before accepting a similar job in Miamisburg, Ohio. After working there for six years he decided that he wanted to challenge himself, according to Borger.
“If you ask any band director they will say that the Metro-Atlanta area has some of the best and most competitive band programs anywhere. I like to say that you can’t throw a rock and hit at least three good programs in Metro-Atlanta,” stated Borger in a recent interview.
In 2007 he took a job as band director at Milton High School where he met then-Athletic Director Dixon.
“He shortly became an assistant principal after I started and was in charge of the Fine Arts program. He was immediately a great administrator. Even if he wasn’t in charge of the program, I would’ve gone to him for anything,” stated Borger.
After five years Borger applied to be band director at the newly opened Cambridge High School.
“You never expect to get to open a school. It’s been one of the most rewarding experiences in my career so far,” stated Borger.
Both Borger and Dixon were hired at the school’s opening and after nine years there, Borger is ready to see what Colquitt County’s program will bring.
“Nowhere in the Atlanta area will you find another program that provides the same resources that Colquitt County does for its students. I know that for a fact,” stated Borger. “I’m looking forward to entertaining the hometown crowd. I want the band to bring forth the same brand of entertainment and community as the Colquitt County football team.”
Borger is working with current Colquitt County Band Director Liz Savage in hiring a percussion director to start with him in the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.
Savage, who became CCHS band director in 2012, was selected in January to direct the East Forsyth High School band when the school opens later this year.
