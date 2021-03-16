MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Blue Willow Boutique will be having a fundraiser for Abram Pitts during its grand opening weekend.
Pitts is a 2-year-old who was diagnosed with Alveolar Rhabdomysarcoma, a soft tissue cancer that affects skeletal muscle tissue.
“Our hopes are to help lessen those worries of the family by the donations and our community's support,” said Blue Willow co-owner Pellie Moore. “As parents ourselves it hits a soft spot.”
The boutique, located at 118 S. Main St., will be giving 10 percent of all sales to the family during their Friday and Saturday fundraiser. The event will also feature a silent auction and customers will be able to directly donate.
Moultrie artist Greg Byrd has painted three jean jackets to be auctioned off. Byrd is known for his work with the fashion brand, Coach. The auction will also feature a goody basket valued at $95 that includes a tumbler cup, earrings, a bracelet and more.
The auction will begin on opening Friday, March 19, and end at close of business on Saturday, March 20. Participants can bid on Facebook or in person.
“We are going to keep the price updated online for both the in-store and online bids so everybody knows what the price is currently at,” stated Moore.
Moore and her good friend and co-owner Megan Alligood had a soft opening for the boutique on March 5 and have been working to get things ready for this weekend. They both stated they enjoyed shopping at boutiques themselves but found that they can be a bit expensive.
“We wanted to have items that are practical in price but still have the same boutique quality,” said Alligood.
The Blue Willow Boutique is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
