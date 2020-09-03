GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. – Dollar General announced Wednesday that its store at 165 US Highway 319 N. in Moultrie is now open.
The store is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the website at www2.dollargeneral.com.
“Dollar General stores are proud to provide area residents with a convenient store to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others,” the company said in a press release about the new store’s opening. “With approximately 75 percent of the American population within five miles of a Dollar General, the company is committed to remaining open and in-stock to provide customers and communities with an affordable and convenient retail option during these unprecedented times.”
The store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need. Dollar General also continues to hire new full and part time employees across its store, distribution and private fleet networks.Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions at https://www.careerarc.com/job-map/dollar-general-corporation/campaign/45977.
Including the new store, Dollar General has five locations in Moultrie plus one each in the cities of Doerun, Norman Park, Berlin, Ellenton, Funston, Omega, Coolidge, Pavo and Meigs, for a total of 14 stores in or very near Colquitt County.
