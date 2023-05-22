MOULTRIE — The Southeastern Farmer of the Year has been a part of the Sunbelt Ag Expo since 1990. It has evolved into one of the most prestigious agricultural honors in the Southeast with 286 agribusiness leaders being honored for excellence in agriculture over the last 33 years.
Last week, the Sunbelt Expo announced the formation of the Friends of the Farmer of the Year fund, a tax-deductible resource to support the program and continue to make it special for the farmers who are recognized.
The goals and objectives for the award are: to reward a commitment to excellence in the agriculture industry; to reward efficiency in farming practices; to reward participation and leadership in community, state and national services; to reward sound management and financial practices; to reward plans for future development and changes; to reward sound environmental practices; and, to reward sound marketing and promotional practices. States that participate in the program include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. In the previous 32 years of the award, over $1,284,000 has been awarded to state and overall winners.
“This program comes with a cost — cost that we believe is worth every penny,” the Expo said in a press release.
Several companies and groups have come onboard as sponsors for the 2023 award, including Massey Ferguson, Harper Family Holdings, the Alabama Farmers Federation, Arkansas Farm Bureau, Florida Farm Bureau, Georgia Farm Bureau, Kentucky Farm Bureau, Mississippi Farm Bureau, North Carolina Farm Bureau, South Carolina Farm Bureau, Tennessee Farm Bureau, and Virginia Farm Bureau. Cooperative sponsors include SE Farm Press/Farm Progress, Hays LTI and Reinke.
The new fund will accept donations to help support the program into 2024 and beyond, the press release said.
“We look forward to returning to on-farm judging in August and hosting the group at the Sunbelt Ag Expo in October,” the Expo said. “The Farmer of the Year reception and banquet will be held in Tifton at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center on October 16, 2023, and the Expo Luncheon will be held on October 17, 2023. We look forward to celebrating the Farmer of the year program in conjunction with the 45th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo at Spence Field in Moultrie, Georgia on October 17-19, 2023.”
To learn more about the Sunbelt Ag Expo’s Southeastern Farmer of the Year program and the Friends of the Farmer of the Year fund, please visit www.sunbeltexpo.com/foty.
