TIFTON, Ga. — South Georgia Banking Company announces Board of Director position changes as well as staff promotions at the bank’s Second Street location in Tifton.
“These changes represent the bank’s commitment to growth,” said Sam McCard, SGBC’s newly appointed president. “We understand having the right people in the right positions is key to South Georgia Banking Company being a vibrant part of our communities now and in the future.”
Board of Director changes include Glenn Willis being named as chairman of the Board of Directors and chief executive officer and Brian Ponder being named as the vice chairman.
Willis started at the bank in 1985 as cashier and has since served many roles, including most recently as president of South Georgia Banking Company. He was first appointed as a member of the board in 2017 and continues to serve the bank and community with steady leadership, the bank said in a press release.
Ponder joined the Board of Directors in 2017 and provides valuable insight from his experience as a farmer and as a leader in the local agricultural community, the bank said.
McCard is the new president of South Georgia Banking Company. He has been in banking for 25 years and joined SGBC in 2015. He has held multiple banking positions, working his way up the ranks, beginning at 18 years old taking care of the Ashburn Bank’s lawn and maintenance jobs, before moving into lending.
“I look forward to building on the bank’s firm foundation with fresh ideas and new approaches,” said McCard. “One of my goals is to work closely with each of our bank’s city presidents to ensure we are communicating effectively with staff in each location. I want to hear ideas from our front line employees as well as those in leadership positions.”
Two additional promotions include new roles for Donna Watson and Jessica Gourley. Watson, the bank’s new executive vice president and chief risk officer, has 34 years banking experience, nine of those years at South Georgia Banking Company. She most recently served as SGBC’s compliance officer, BSA officer, and information security officer.
Gourley has been named the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) officer. She came to SGBC with BSA banking experience, making her a perfect fit for her new role, the bank said.
South Georgia Banking Company has locations in Omega, Tifton, Moultrie, Ashburn, Cordele, Vienna, and Sylvester, Georgia. Learn more at SGBConline.com.
