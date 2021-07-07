MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Police Department welcomed its newest officer this week as it works to fill open patrol positions.
Christopher Mitchell of Norman Park had his first day on the force July 6 after a total of 12 weeks of training at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Tifton. Mitchell is a graduate of Colquitt County High School and serves as a volunteer firefighter in Norman Park.
The first 11 weeks included about 400 hours of training on various topics including firearms, Georgia law, criminal proceedings and defensive techniques, according to Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson.
Mitchell’s final week of training consisted of Crisis Intervention Training, which focuses on encountering individuals going through a mental health crisis.
“They give you different scenarios and how to deal with them. It’ll give you a different view of individuals going through mental health struggles,” Mitchell said in a recent interview.
Mitchell is one of the first officers to go through CIT training as part of basic training. Ladson stated that his goal is to get every officer through the course and having new recruits complete it before entering the force is a good step forward.
“We still have five spots to fill to be up to capacity,” Ladson said. “It gets difficult to send an officer away for a 40-hour CIT course when their shift needs to be covered. More officers have received the training than have not so we are well on our way.”
Mitchell will work with a Field Training Officer for his first two months on the force to “learn the city and learn how to patrol.” according to Ladson.
Ladson and Mitchell both agreed that there is a need for younger individuals to get involved in law enforcement.
“What’s going on nationally doesn’t reflect what’s going on in Moultrie. The people in the city support us and all law enforcement,” said Ladson. “But there is an overall attitude, especially with the rise of social media, that negatively affects the outlook on law enforcement.”
Mitchell who is 27 agreed stating, “There are many people who are more worried about others’ opinions.”
Ladson stated that along with the recent attitude towards law enforcement, there is a fairly high turnover rate in the profession.
“On average you have a turnover rate of about five years... There is an element of frustration that occurs. When you’re working and you see the same people over and over, it can feel like you’re not doing anything beneficial. Combine that with the overall attitude, it becomes difficult to replace the officers who are leaving,” said Ladson.
Ladson stated that he is grateful for Mitchell who already spent much time serving the community in Norman Park.
“We appreciate the next generation because there has to be one to protect the country, city and county,” said Ladson.
Mitchell stated he was proud to be working for the Moultrie Police Department.
“This is my home. This is who I want to protect,” he said. “Policing is about what’s in your heart. You have to care for the community. That’s how you care about the job. When you care about the people, it comes easy.”
