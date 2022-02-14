MOULTRIE, Ga. — Parents of children who will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022, are eligible for the Colquitt County Pre-K program during the 2022-2023 school year.
The district will pilot a new registration process for the coming school year, according to a press release from the school system. On Thursday, Feb. 17, parents of children enrolling in Pre-K at Stringfellow Elementary School and Doerun Elementary School can go online to complete an application for registration and schedule an appointment with Central Enrollment during the week of Feb. 22-24.
Since this is a new way to do registration, the district is starting with those two schools to address any obstacles a parent may face and adjust procedures if need be before opening it up district-wide. If the process runs smoothly, all other schools will be eligible to register online beginning Feb. 25, with appointments available from Feb. 28 to March 18.
For the online application, it is recommended that parents use a laptop or desktop computer. If parents do not have access, a kiosk will be available to complete the online registration before their scheduled appointment with Central Enrollment.
For information and links to the registration process, please visit https://www.colquitt.k12.ga.us/departments/pre-k/pre-k-registration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.