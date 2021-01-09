MOULTRIE, Ga. — United Way of Colquitt County kicked off the 2021 year creating a new partnership with Save A Lot of Moultrie, which donated $7,000 to help with rental and utility assistance for those living in Colquitt County who are struggling with emergency situations during the pandemic.
“Al Solanki, owner of Save A Lot, and his team have chosen to give back to the community during such a difficult time and we are grateful for their generous contribution,” United Way Director Caroline Horne said. “Funds will be available for those with emergency needs until expended.”
Applicants will have to meet certain requirements. For more information, call (229) 985-2627 or email caroline@uwccga.org.
