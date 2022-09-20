MOULTRIE, Ga – Local Christian ministries and churches will present “A Night of Recovery” for its third consecutive year Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Colquitt County Courthouse Square.
As of this year, the event is held under the umbrella of Crossroads Gospel Mission, according to Sean Casteel, an organizer for the event.
“We desire to bring the local ministries and churches together to offer Christ-centered resources to our community that has been affected by addiction and to celebrate recovery with the ones living in freedom from Jesus our Lord,” he said in an interview Monday.
Casteel initially started A Night of Recovery two years ago as a regular concert.
“I had a Christian rock band that I’m friends with and they wanted to come and play. Then I talked to some of the people in the community and they want to turn it into an event,” he shared. “It's been going on [ever since], so it's been a blessing.”
The event will start at 5 p.m. with a cornhole tournament and the national anthem. The first 250 guests will be offered a barbecue plate courtesy of Alliance Moultrie.
Kevin Hines, a mental health and suicide prevention activist, is a speaker for the event and will be sharing his testimony.
The Rev. Shane Smith, a pastor from Temple Baptist Church, will share a sermon with the attendees.
Two scheduled music entertainers will perform at the Lewis Hill Amphitheater located in the Courthouse Square. Both come from North Carolina: Rare of Breed, a Christian rapper, and Relentless Flood, a hard rock band.
There will also be 15 local ministries located around the event
Seven people gave their lives to Christ at Night of Recovery last year, Casteel said. Attendees who want to take the next step in their faith will have the opportunity to participate in a baptism ceremony.
For those who want to be baptized, Casteel said, “They have to be a believer. If they're a believer, they’re living like a believer or if they're new believers, we want to be able to connect them with someone to be discipled. Being baptized is your next step after being a believer if they have not been baptized.”
The event is free for the public and is sponsored by community donations.
“I just want to thank the community for their support and the fight against addiction and suicidal awareness. If it wasn’t for our community’s support then this wouldn’t be happening,” he said.
More than 300 people attended the 2021 Night of Recovery. The organizations hope the number will increase after the height of the pandemic gradually decreases.
Casteel concluded, “It’s definitely something great for our community. Everyone has been affected by addiction in some [way], whether it be family members or friends. It’s for them and people that [are currently] in addiction or that have recovered from addiction. This event is for everyone.”
