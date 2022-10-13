MOULTRIE, Ga. – If you missed the previous “A Night of Recovery” event on Oct. 1, then you can mark your calendar for Oct. 21 as the event returns for a second time.
The Oct. 1 Night of Recovery was such a success that approximately 350 people attended the event, according to Sean Casteel, an organizer for the event.
“It was tremendously awesome, and people’s lives were changed,” he said in a phone interview Thursday morning.
He initially started A Night of Recovery two years ago as a regular concert with the outcome to change people’s mind.
“I had a Christian rock band that I’m friends with and they wanted to come and play. Then I talked to some of the people in the community and they want to turn it into an event,” he shared in a previous article from The Moultrie Observer. “It's been going [ever since], so it's been a blessing.”
The showings are held under the umbrella of Crossroads Gospel Mission this year.
The mission of Night of Recovery is to bring the body of Christ together to offer Christ centered resources to those who are in or that has been affected by addiction or suicidal tendencies, Casteel said.
The event’s website states, “If you’re hurting in addiction or have been hurt by someone in active addiction and looking for a way out, come and get the resources needed to lead you to freedom and forgiveness.”
The scheduled music bands — Seventh Day Slumber and Relent — are both from Texas and will perform at the Lewis Hill Amphitheater located in the Courthouse Square. The concert will start at 6:30 p.m. Seventh Day Slumber performed at Night of Recovery in 2020.
Free plates will be offered on a “first-come-first-served” basis to the first 100 to 200 attendees. The event is free for the public and is sponsored by community donations.
Kevin Hines, a mental health and suicide prevention activist, was a speaker for the Oct. 1 event.
“Hines did a great job, and I believe his story impacted some people's lives. That's the whole reason we’re doing this," Casteel shared.
Although Hines will not be back for the Oct. 21 event, the Rev. Shane Smith, a pastor from Temple Baptist Church, will return to share the gospel with the attendees, Casteel added.
Seven people gave their lives to Christ at the 2021 Night of Recovery, he said, but that number increased to 17 baptisms at the Oct. 1 Night of Recovery event.
The organizations want to continue their strides to change lives, he said. Interested attendees who want to take the next step in their faith will have the opportunity to participate in another baptism ceremony.
For more information about A Night of Recovery, please refer to www.anightofrecovery.com.
