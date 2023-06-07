MOULTRIE — No residents attended a public hearing Tuesday on the Colquitt County budget, causing a county commissioner to lament the public’s apathy.
“Maybe they’re just disgusted with us,” Chairman Denver Braswell said.
County Administrator Chas Cannon countered that maybe the public thinks commissioners are doing a good job with their money.
Commissioners scheduled two meetings a week for the past three weeks to discuss the $25.5 million budget. Over that time they heard from county department heads, constitutional officers and representatives of agencies that contract with the county for services. At the May 30 meeting they made final changes to the budget proposal and canceled the last budget meeting scheduled for June 1.
The board expects to vote on the budget at its next meeting June 20.
Property tax rates will be set based on that budget and on the county’s tax digest. That’s expected to happen in late August or early September.
In other action Tuesday, the commission:
• Saluted Steve Flowers, who retired from the Solid Waste Department May 19 after 41 years of service.
• Approved several annual contracts, including a contract for food service at the county jail; an agreement to house up to 190 state prisoners at the Colquitt County Prison; rental agreements with the Department of Veterans Services, the Division of Family and Children Services and Child Support Services; an agreement to advance the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority $550,000 in anticipated sales tax revenue to fund upcoming facility upgrades; and a memorandum of understanding to continue funding the University of Georgia Archway Project.
• Declared an excavator, several chairs and two garbage trucks to be surplus and available for sale.
• Approved a $15,000 payment for Colquitt EMC to move utilities in support of the paving of part of Plymel Road.
• Began proceedings to close Barnhill Road and Ruby’s Road.
• Heard a presentation from Studio 8, a Valdosta architectural firm that the county is considering hiring to design a new jail.
