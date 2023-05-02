MOULTRIE – Moultrie Police have detained a suspect in connection with a shooting that took place Tuesday morning.
MPD officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Sixth Street Southwest at 10:10 a.m.
“A 26-year-old male entered his yard while returning home on his lunch break when an ex-coworker began shooting at him from two yards [two houses] away,” MPD Investigator Nathan Cato said by phone.
The victim fired back, Cato said, but no one was hurt.
When the officers arrived at the scene, they shortly found a firearm they believe was used in the shooting. A suspect has been taken into custody but charges hadn't been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.
The investigation is still underway, so Cato could not discuss the cause of the shooting nor release the identities of the victim and the suspect.
Anyone with further information on this case or any cases involving violent crimes is urged to contact the MPD Criminal Investigations Division at 229-890-5400.
For the anonymous tip line, please call 229-890-5449.
