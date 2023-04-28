MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County suffered no significant damage from Thursday's storms, but forecasters warn more bad weather is on the way.
Justin Cox, Colquitt County Emergency Management director, said late Friday morning that Thomas County suffered some damage in the Coolidge area, near the Colquitt County line, but not anything major. He said nothing had been reported to him within Colquitt County despite a tornado warning around 7 p.m.
"It came basically across our house," Cox said. "We watched it from our porch with the NWS (National Weather Service) on the phone and Code-Red going off every few minutes."
The National Weather Service's Tallahassee office forecast isolated storms on Friday with a marginal risk of severe weather (the lowest of five levels of risk), but NWS meteorologists said there will be two rounds of storms on Saturday. Moultrie is in an area of marginal risk Saturday as well, but areas south of Colquitt County are at slight risk (the next higher level of risk).
"The first round will be a large line of strong to severe thunderstorms that will move from southwest to northeast across the area Saturday afternoon," the NWS said. "Damaging winds and tornadoes will be the primary threat with this first round.
"The second round is a bit more uncertain," forecasters said. "If the atmosphere can recover after Round 1, then a broken line of thunderstorms, possibly supercells, could develop along the cold front late Saturday night into Sunday morning, moving east through the area. With this round, damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail all appear possible."
County officials continue to urge residents to sign up for Code-Red alerts through the county's website at www.colquittcountyga.gov/ to help stay abreast of weather threats.
