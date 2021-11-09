MOULTRIE, Ga. – The deadline is fast approaching to nominate Colquitt County residents for the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards.
Colquitt County residents can nominate worthy citizens for the chamber’s Man, Woman, and Agribusiness Person of the Year Awards for 2021. The community award winners will be announced at the chamber’s annual banquet in January 2022.
Nomination forms are available from the Chamber of Commerce office located at 116 First Ave. S.E. or call (229) 985-2131. Nominations are due by noon Friday, Nov. 19.
Area clubs, organizations, churches, businesses, or schools may nominate individuals for these awards. Informational packets regarding the nominee should include outstanding achievements, community service projects, professional activities, letters of recommendation and a photo.
Nomination packets will be considered for three consecutive years.
“Our nomination review committees suggested we allow nominations to be considered for three consecutive years,” stated Chamber President Tommie Beth Willis. “Nomination packets can be updated if desired for each year by the same deadline. We know it takes time to put together a complete packet for a nomination.”
