MOULTRIE, Ga. — The First Baptist Church of Norman Park will be featuring its “Bethlehem: The Living Christmas Story” this weekend.
Tours for the event begin at 6:15 p.m. and will run Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The event is seeing its return after a six-year absence, according to Jody Jordan, pastor of the church.
“We had a lot of feedback from the community to bring the tours back. It’s really great for the whole family,” Jordan said in an interview Monday.
Visitors will begin in the Fellowship Hall before being broken into tour groups to be shown around many scenes from the birth of Jesus Christ. Scenes from the Bible will be enacted by First Baptist members. Jordan said this is the reason it’s difficult to put an event like this on.
“There’s a lot of work that goes into it. You have to design the sets, get costumes and memorize lines. We also need people to commit their entire weekend… That’s not easy for people,” Jordan stated.
While he hopes to bring this back as a yearly tradition, Jordan said they are going to have to wait and see before any decisions are made.
“If God wants us to do it, then it’ll happen,” he said. “As far as this year goes, we’re very excited to be back and we’re excited to have you.”
