MOULTRIE, Ga. — The historic Norman Park Conference Center sold in parcels today for the total sum of $1,325,500.
It has previously been appraised at three times that amount.
The center was set for sale by the Shorter University Board of Trustees and was auctioned by Dempsey Auction both in person and online. The property was sold in five separate parcels, according to Dempsey Auction President Lou Dempsey.
Lot 2A was the highest bid parcel, selling at $825,000, according to the auction’s website. This lot contained the Conference Building, Brand Hall, Dining Hall, Baker Auditorium, Baker Chapel, BSU Building, Hope Chapel, Graham Gymnasium and Clark Hall.
Lots 1 and 3 were sold in combination for $203,500, according to Dempsey Auction Supervisor Tom Lindsey. Those lots contained a combined 16.09 acres of undeveloped land, “several maintenance and shop buildings” and two on-site tennis courts.
Lots 2B and 4 were also sold in combination for $297,000, Lindsey said. These lots included Fender Hall, Norman Hall, McCall Hall, the Olympic style pool and 0.74 acres of “recreational field.”
All prices included the buyers premium, Lindsey said.
The buyers were not identified by name but Dempsey did confirm that a woman from Moultrie purchased lots 1 and 3.
Norman Park Conference Center was originally gifted to Shorter University by the Georgia Baptist Mission Board in March of 2016, according to an article published in The Observer at the time. It had previously been a high school, junior college then Norman College before being turned over to the GBMB.
The buyers have not made any public statements about what they intend to do with the property.
