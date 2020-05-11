NORMAN PARK, Ga. — Juliana Perry and Annabelle Roberts, 2020 seniors who attended Norman Park Elementary School as children, drive through the school parking lot Thursday along with current NPES students to be greeted by teachers.
Like many elementary schools in the Colquitt County School System, Norman Park holds an event at the end of each school year to recognize former students who are graduating. Because the schools closed in March due to the coronavirus — although classes have continued online — events like the senior recognition have been unable to take place, at least in their traditional forms.
