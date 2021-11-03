NORMAN PARK, Ga. — Two men in Norman Park were charged after complaints of drug activity led to their location.
Jason Henry Poole, 45, 350 Horne St., Norman Park, and Demetrius Dewayne Blackwell, 39, 1209 Cool Springs Rd., Norman Park, were both charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after investigators were led to the home of Poole, according to Moultrie Police Department-Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team Investigator Channing McDowell.
“We had numerous complaints of drug activity at the residence of Poole,” McDowell said. “Things such as the smell of drugs and many people going in and out of the property.”
McDowell and other DET investigators went to the house on what they call a “knock and talk.”
“We went to speak with Poole and could immediately smell the aroma of marijuana. When we approached Poole’s property, Blackwell was standing in the front yard speaking with two females and Poole could be seen in a shed in the back,” McDowell said.
Poole gave investigators consent to search the house. Within it, they found marijuana packaged to sell, a police scanner, digital scales and a pipe commonly used to smoke marijuana, McDowell said. Less than an ounce was found. During their search of Poole’s shed, investigators found an unmarked orange pill bottle which contained a small baggie containing 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, the investigator said.
After getting consent to search Blackwell, a baggie of marijuana packaged to sell and $3,110 cash was found on his person, McDowell said. Within the “roll of cash” another small baggie was found containing an unknown substance, the investigator said. That substance has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab for identification.
Blackwell and Poole were both charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Poole was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.
