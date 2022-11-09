Alcohol sales

The City of Norman Park already allowed the sale of beer and wine, but voters decided Tuesday to allow the sale of distilled alcohol too and to allow the sale of beer and wine on Sundays.

NORMAN PARK, Ga. — Norman Park voters narrowly approved two referendums Tuesday that would allow the sale of distilled liquor and allow the sale of beer and wine on Sundays.

It was one of two municipal elections held that day. In Doerun, Councilman Willie Slaughter overcame challenger Randy Dalton, 120 votes to 47.

Both municipal elections were separate from county and state elections that were held the same day.

Norman Park City Clerk Hope Amador said the referendum to allow the sale of distilled liquor passed by a vote of 39 yes to 32 no.

She said the referendum on Sunday sale of beer and wine passed 38 yes to 33 no.

Amador said the city council must now approve ordinances to allow that will allow it to issue licenses in response to the referendums' success. The timing will depend on how long it takes the city attorney to craft the ordinances.

"It will probably be January before we issue a license," she said, then she clarified that she was referring to the Sunday sale of beer and wine. A planned package store still has to be built before it can apply for a distilled spirits license, she said.

