This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia
** STORM SURGE WARNINGS REMAIN IN EFFECT FROM MOUTH OF THE OCHLOCKONEE TO SUWANNEE **
** TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS HAVE BEEN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE DECATUR, MITCHELL, COLQUITT, COOK, AND BERRIEN COUNTIES **
** CONDITIONS WILL DETERIORATE ON THURSDAY **
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Berrien, Colquitt,
Cook, Decatur, and Mitchell
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect
for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, and
Coastal Wakulla
- A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect
for Coastal Franklin
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Berrien, Brooks,
Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Gadsden, Grady, Inland Dixie, Inland
Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla,
Lafayette, Lanier, Leon, Liberty, Lowndes, Madison, Mitchell,
and Thomas
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 530 miles east-southeast of Panama City or about 490
miles east-southeast of Apalachicola
- 26.5N 77.9W
- Storm Intensity 70 mph
- Movement West or 270 degrees at 13 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to move northwestward across the far
northeast Gulf and the Florida Big Bend region on Thursday and
Thursday night, turning northward through southwest Georgia early
Friday morning. Tropical Storm Warnings have been expanded north to
include Mitchell, Colquitt, Decatur, Cook, and Berrien counties in
Southwest Georgia. Tropical Storm Warnings may be needed further north
into additional counties in Southwest Georgia in subsequent
advisories. Storm Surge warnings continue to remain in effect from the
mouth of the Ochlockonee river to the mouth of the Suwannee river.
Tropical storm conditions along the Big Bend coast are most likely to
begin after sunrise on Thursday, but could reasonably begin as soon as
overnight Wednesday. However, breezy or windy conditions are still
expected for the remainder of today well in advance of Nicole.
Preparations for Nicole should be complete by sunset this evening.
The main concerns with Nicole will be the windy conditions, especially
on Thursday and Thursday night when tropical storm force winds will
most likely arrive. Additionally, heavy rainfall will be a concern,
especially across the Florida Big Bend and along the I-75 corridor of
south Georgia. A lack of recent rainfall will allow the ground to
absorb some of the heavy rain. However, torrential rainfall rates will
be the main contributor to localized flash flooding.
The latest forecast track across Apalachee Bay will support dangerous
storm surge. Normally dry land near the shoreline could experience
3 to 5 feet of inundation. Storm Surge Watches remain in effect from
Indian Pass to the mouth of the Ochlockonee River, and Storm Surge
Warnings similarly remain in effect from the mouth of the Ochlockonee
River to the mouth of the Suwannee River.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts
across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern
Alabama and southwestern Georgia. Potential impacts in this area
include:
- Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage
to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings
experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile
homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight
objects become dangerous projectiles.
- Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater
numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several
fences and roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access
routes impassable.
- Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent
in areas with above ground lines.
* SURGE:
Protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant
impacts from the mouth of the Suwannee River to Indian Pass, or along
the shore of Apalachee Bay. Potential impacts in this area include:
- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by
waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.
- Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become
weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low
spots.
- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and
numerous rip currents.
- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in
unprotected anchorages.
Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited
impacts across the coastal Big Bend.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible
significant impacts across the Florida Big Bend and the I-75 corridor
of South Georgia. Potential impacts include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter
currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially
in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches
overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible
limited impacts across the Florida Big Bend and south Georgia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,
including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so
immediately.
For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind,
falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move,
relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help
keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders.
If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time
to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle
ahead of time.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and
property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a
safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding.
If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible.
Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges
will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather
forecast before departing and drive with caution.
Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of
life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any
orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency
Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are
unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making.
Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles
can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide
poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly
ventilated area.
If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city in which
you are staying and the name of the county in which it resides.
Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for
instructions from local authorities.
Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and
hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge
zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find
yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed
evacuation orders issued by the local authorities.
If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large
trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or
on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of
strong winds or flooding.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets
for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes
to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather
warnings.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Tallahassee FL around 10 PM EST, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
