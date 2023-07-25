MOULTRIE — On Tuesday, July 25, Southern Regional Technical College held a pinning ceremony during which 20 Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) students from the LPN to RN Bridge program received their nursing pins.
The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations, SRTC said in a press release. This cohort achieved a 100% success rate, as all 20 of these students passed their exit exams. All of the nursing students are eligible to participate in SRTC’s formal graduation ceremony on July 27 and will officially be Registered Nurses (RN) pending the passage of their board exams. These prospective nurses represent the nursing bridge program of the Moultrie campus of Southern Regional Technical College.
The students receiving pins were: Tanya Spearman of Adel; Dana Yvonne Kirksey and Lakisha Murphy of Bainbridge; Morgan Daniels of Barwick; Lisa Holland of Hawkinsville; Roderica Shantelle Lamb of Macon; Nakeya L Chaney, Matthew Luke, and Anna Grace Parten of Moultrie; Brady Bennett of Nashville; Jeanette Culbreth of Norman Park; Courtney Anastatia Rogers of Ocilla; Tanada McKinnon of Sparks; Hannah Renee Gordon of Sylvester; Jamayia Z Hayes, Sonya Howard, Amber L Kress, Tennille Ross, and Tameka A Sloan of Thomasville; and Lavella Chante' Marshall of Valdosta.
During a pinning ceremony that symbolizes the rite of passage into the nursing profession, students received a pin and a small lamp. The pin reminds students of their purpose to serve the sick and infirm. The lamp serves as a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern-day nursing. In the 19th century, Nightingale was known as the "Lady with the Lamp," tending to the sick while carrying a lamp to light the way.
“It takes a great deal of perseverance, dedication, and hard work to endure nursing school. These students put in the hard work and made many sacrifices to be able to complete this program successfully. Each of these students encompasses the caring art of nursing, and I am very proud of them. I am excited to see what the future holds for them. It was an honor to be part of their great story,” said Amy Brock, MSN, RN, Associate of Science Nursing instructor.
At the ceremony, faculty members recognized several students for exceptional achievement during their time in the nursing program. Those awards and their recipients are as follows: Tanada McKinnon earned the Highest Exit Exam Award and the Clinical Excellence Award. Her peers chose McKinnon because, throughout the program, she consistently demonstrated excellent bedside manner, great nursing skills, and a willingness to help classmates whenever asked, SRTC said.
Colquitt Regional Medical Center presented the Colquitt Regional Medical Center Leadership Award to Matthew Luke. This student is well respected and looked up to by his peers, SRTC said. Throughout the last year, Luke has been positive in the classroom, led others by example, and demonstrated excellent clinical skills. This student has done an outstanding job with patient care, never complaining while always learning. Luke spent many hours in the classroom, virtual hospital, and clinical setting to promote the success of fellow classmates.
Finally, the program recognized the accomplishments of Dana Kirksey by presenting her with the Nightingale Award. The Nightingale Award was established by the ASN faculty in recognition of an outstanding student who exemplifies the characteristics essential to the caring nature of nursing, the press release said. This recipient is a person who always displays a positive attitude, is reflective of the college’s work ethic standards, epitomizes the carative nature of our profession, and consistently demonstrates gentleness, kindness, professionalism, and dedication.
“I applaud these students’ commitment to furthering their education amidst a challenging global pandemic,” added Shae Spivey, MSN, FNP-C. “Their journey reflects a choice far beyond a career — it signifies a lifelong vocation. Confronting unprecedented adversity, they have emerged resilient and poised to reshape the future of healthcare. Their sacrifices, courage, and steadfast dedication reflect the essence of nursing, a delicate balance of art and science, empathy and technical skill, care, and resilience.” The Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program is designed to prepare students as entry-level practitioners to provide safe, effective nursing care and promote healthy transitions for diverse clients in a variety of settings. This program develops critical thinking, integrates accumulated knowledge from nursing, the sciences and humanities, and emphasizes the values of caring, accountability, responsibility, and professional ethics. The SRTC ASN program has been granted approval by the Georgia Board of Nursing and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.