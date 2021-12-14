THOMASVILLE, Ga. — On Thursday, Dec. 9, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony during which 39 Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) students received their nursing pins.
The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. This class of nursing students will officially be Registered Nurses (RN) pending the passage of their board exams, the college said in a press release. These prospective nurses represent the LPN-RN Bridge and Generic ASN nursing programs of the Thomasville campus of Southern Regional Technical College.
The students receiving pins were: Ronald Bryant of Thomasville, Ivey Carden of Camilla, Colin Dampier of Pavo, Delana Davis of Hahira, Kaylie of Ferrell of Cairo, Ashley Fox of Thomasville, Terrell Hall of Moultrie, Audrie Hancock of Moultrie, Donna Harris of Norman Park, Hayley Hill of Bainbridge, Sophia Hill of Thomasville, Lakeatia Madge of Attapulgus, CJ Maloy of Climax, Brooke Maple of Moultrie, Carmon Osborn of Bainbridge, Chelsea Plante of Leesburg, Haley Ramhofer of Thomasville, Garrett Rathel of Coolidge, Andria Rich of Thomasville, Brooklynn Rodgers of Evans, Natasha Simmons of Norman Park, Zackory Swilley of Tifton, Kerri Thomas of Hoboken, Shatonya Tucker of Thomasville, Jennifer Williams of Norman Park, Victoria Woods of Tifton, Kambreya Wynn of Albany, Ashley Bush of Camilla, Jordon Cromer of Thomasville, Amy Culpepper of Poulan, Lexi Gilliard of Pelham, Traci Gosier of Valdosta, Crystal Gossett of Thomasville, Caleb Healey of Valdosta, Malaysia Johnson of Thomasville, Latisha Moore of Albany, Brandi Vickers of Ambrose, Noel Virgil of Thomasville, and Tiffiny Taylor of Albany.
During the pinning ceremony, which symbolizes the rite of passage into the nursing profession, students received a pin and a small lamp from the safety of their vehicle, SRTC said. The pin reminds students of their purpose to serve the sick and infirmed. The lamp serves as a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern-day nursing. In the 19th century, Nightingale was known as the "Lady with the Lamp," tending to the sick while carrying a lamp to light the way.
At the ceremony, faculty members recognized several students for exceptional achievement during their time in the nursing program. A recipient was selected from the LPN-RN Bridge Program as well as the ASN Generic program for each award. Those awards and their recipients are as follows: Delana Davis and Crystal Gossett earned the Highest Exit Exam Award. The Clinical Excellence Award was given to Colin Dampier and Noel Virgil. The Archbold Leadership Award was given to Carlton Maloy and Crystal Gossett. Finally, the Nightingale Award recognized the accomplishments of Ivey Carden and Traci Gosier.
The Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program is designed to prepare students as entry-level practitioners to provide safe, effective nursing care and promote healthy transitions for diverse clients in a variety of settings. This program develops critical thinking, integrates accumulated knowledge from nursing, the sciences and humanities, and emphasizes the values of caring, accountability, responsibility and professional ethics. The SRTC ASN program has been granted approval by the Georgia Board of Nursing and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).
