THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Southern Regional Technical College recently presented pins to three sets of health-care students in drive-through ceremonies at its various campuses. Colquitt Countians are part of each of the three groups.
Associate of Science in Nursing, Thomasville campus
On Thursday, April 29, SRTC held a drive-through pinning ceremony during which 31 Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) students received their nursing pins.
The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. This class of nursing students will officially be Registered Nurses (RN) pending the passage of their board exams. These prospective nurses represent the nursing programs of the Thomasville campus of Southern Regional Technical College.
The students receiving pins were: Amanda Barnes of Pelham, Bailey Barnes of Sale City, Shanika Davis of Thomasville, Michael Edwards of Quitman, Ciara Garrett of Valdosta, Delia Graham of Valdosta, Melanie Green of Camilla, Stephanie Griffin of Thomasville, Lisa Grigg of Albany, Tara Hancock of Hartsfield, Chelsis Lawton of Moultrie, Kristin Lee of Cairo, Zachery Maxheimer of Thomasville, Benita Morris of Monticello, Leah Nieves of Moultrie, Josh Pollock of Pelham, Josh Quinet of Thomasville, Saran Ryan of Thomasville, Erica Scott of Thomasville, Trevor Sellers of Thomasville, Jody Stephens of Valdosta, Frances Studdard of Boston, Sabrina Teems of Cairo, Brittany Thomas of Valdosta, Lezli Thompson of Cairo, Colton Walker of Lakeland, Samantha Wilson of Norman Park, Nicole Woodall of Pavo, Deanie Hill of Naylor, Dalynn Dell of Moultrie, and Serenity Proffitt of Quitman.
During the pinning ceremony, which symbolizes the rite of passage into the nursing profession, students received a pin and a small lamp from the safety of their vehicle. The pin reminds students of their purpose to serve the sick and infirmed. The lamp serves as a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern-day nursing. In the nineteenth century, Nightingale was known as the "Lady with the Lamp," tending to the sick while carrying a lamp to light the way.
“It has been an honor to teach this class. The students have worked very hard to overcome so many obstacles in their path,” said Terry Harper, MSN, RN, of the Associate of Science Nursing faculty. “They started their nursing career when COVID 19 hit the United States. They had to complete two semesters with virtual simulation for their clinical requirements. They were allowed to attend clinical at Archbold the fall semester of 2020. Archbold started giving the COVID injections January 2021 and asked this group to assist. They gave over 7,000 injections to the community to help eradicate this virus. They were very appreciative for the opportunity to assist and get back in the clinical setting for hands on experience. Any of our local hospitals will not be sorry to hire these students due to their outstanding work ethics.”
At the ceremony, faculty members recognized several students for exceptional achievement during their time in the nursing program. Those awards and their recipients are as follows: Deanie Hill earned the Highest Exit Exam Award. The Clinical Excellence Award was given to Melanie Green. The Archbold Leadership Award was given to Amanda Barnes. Finally, the Nightingale Award recognized the accomplishments of Bailey Barnes.
The Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program is designed to prepare students as entry-level practitioners to provide safe, effective nursing care and promote healthy transitions for diverse clients in a variety of settings. This program develops critical thinking, integrates accumulated knowledge from nursing, the sciences and humanities, and emphasizes the values of caring, accountability, responsibility and professional ethics. The SRTC ASN program has been granted approval by the Georgia Board of Nursing and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).
Associate of Science in Nursing, Tifton campus
On Thursday, April 29, SRTC held a second drive through pinning ceremony during which 21 Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) students received their nursing pins. These prospective nurses represent the nursing program of the Tifton campus of Southern Regional Technical College.
The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. This class of nursing students are also invited to participate in SRTC’s formal graduation ceremony during the summer and will officially be Registered Nurses (RN) pending the passage of their board exams.
The students receiving pins were: Courtney Billings of Tifton, Amanda Collins of Valdosta, Max Diaz of Valdosta, D'Nea Griggs of Fort Valley, Katelyn Hancock of Tifton, Madison Hancock of Sylvester, Marianne Harrell of Norman Park, Kimjuana Ivey of Tifton, Cornellia Lane of Tifton, Charlie Maes of Poulan, Karen Massey of Tifton, Aylisa Phillips of Omega, Marisol Pineda of Tifton, Laura Rabidoux of Ashburn, Emma Richardson of Tifton, Gabriella Sellars of Tifton, Michaela Thompson of Tifton, Danyelle Vining of Adel, Kathleen Whiddon of Ashburn, Audrey Williams of Ashburn, and Alexis Young of Moultrie.
“The Tifton class of 2021 were in their first semester of nursing when COVID 19 hit the United States,” said ASN instructor Bobbie Hester, MSN, RN. “Nursing school is tough in the best of situations; however, these students had to pack up their books and continue through online learning. One group of students went to clinicals their first semester one day before facilities notified us that they were closing the facilities to all visitors, families, and students. The students were able to return for clinical and skills labs in small groups for the fall semester. These students have completed their clinical hours and the required community volunteer hours to achieve their opportunity to sit for the NCLEX exam. This group of students are eager to get into the hospital to provide the excellent care our communities deserve.”
At the ceremony, faculty members recognized several students for exceptional achievement during their time in the nursing program. Those awards and their recipients are as follows: Marisol Pineda earned the Highest Exit Exam Award. The Clinical Excellence Award was presented to Kimjuana Ivey, who was also honored with the Nightingale Award. The Southwell Leadership Award was given to Audrey Williams.
Clinical Lab Technology
SRTC’s Clinical Laboratory Technology (CLT) program held a pinning ceremony Thursday, April 29, marking the completion of the program for eight students.
Jordan Hough of Adel, Christina Ingram of Moultrie, Arianna Kimbler of Thomasville, Sebrina Redifer of Thomasville, Kayla Sealy of Meigs, Kimayah Simpson of Thomasville, J'maica Williams of Camilla, and Taryn Williams of Adel each graduated with an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Clinical Laboratory Technology from SRTC.
In addition to the accomplishment of completing the rigorous coursework required by the Clinical Laboratory Technician program, two awards were given to distinguish outstanding achievement by students: Jordan Hough earned the Highest Grade Point Average, and Kayla Sealy was given the Ambassador Award.
“We are so grateful that all of these students chose to attend Southern Regional Technical College. As a college, we are honored to share in this celebration of their accomplishment. These students worked hard and prepared well, and I wish them much continued success in their future,” commented Carla Barrow, Dean of Health Sciences.
The program is accredited by the National Accreditation Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences. With this accreditation, graduates may sit for the American Society for Clinical Pathology National Certification Exam to become Certified Clinical Lab Technicians. Graduating from a NAACLS accredited program and passing the national certification is the only way someone can be employed in a clinical lab at a hospital.
SRTC’s CLT Program is a sequence of courses that prepares students for careers as clinical laboratory technicians. Students learn to perform clinical laboratory procedures under the supervision of a qualified pathologist and/or clinical laboratory scientist. These tests are used to detect things such as blood type, HIV-AIDS, diabetes, hepatitis, anemia, West Nile virus, and much more. Throughout the program, classroom training is integrated with clinical experiences under the medical direction of cooperating hospitals.
For more information about the Clinical Laboratory Technology program, please contact Vickie Smith at 229-225-5203 or email gsmith@southernregional.edu.
